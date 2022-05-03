Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Jorin Chapel, 18, 2600 block of Greentree Lane, in the 600 block of East Tate Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Jazmin Betancort, 23, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Wabash and Jackson streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Holmes, 33, Lafayette, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Havens Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Jasmine Wilkins, 38, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Havens Street, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:26 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Adkins, 33, Galveston, in the area of Judson and Dixon roads, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 5:41 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Walker, 36, 1200 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the 2000 block of South Washington Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Richard Poremba, 28, 700 block of Elk Drive, in the 400 block of South Western Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Hannah Parkins, 26, 1900 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Morgan and Main streets, on charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and residential entry, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Yves Pierre, 32, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Purdum Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested James Benedict, 45, 2100 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Judson Road and Philips Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:43 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Hood, 25, 2300 block of South Park Road, in the area of LaFountain and Fischer streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Felicity Cox, 26, Marion, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Christian Jones, 22, Indianapolis, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of battery, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Georgia Marner, 48, 1400 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Justin Howell, 39, 1500 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Alexander, 44, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Goodman, 30, 2100 block of Eastbrook Drive, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Victoria Hall, 27, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Martin, 29, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Locke and Havens streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested Shanika Beheler, 32, 400 block of Palm Lane, at an unknown location, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 7:31 p.m., officers arrested Travis Wainscott, 45, 3100 block of South Reed Road, in the 5000 block of South Webster Street, on charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Hunt, 33, Louisville, Kentucky, in the area of Clinton and Albany drives, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Michael Wilhelm, 47, 900 block of Emery Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on a Cass County warrant.
Tuesday, 2:26 a.m., officers arrested Shayne Cataldo, 33, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a Cass County warrant.
Tuesday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Genesis Blake, 24, 600 block of East King Street, in the 600 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Sunday, 9:53 p.m., officers arrested Richard Egan, 27, Indianapolis, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 9:53 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Whitlow, 23, Greenwood, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Caine, 43, 700 block of Woodburn Green, Peru, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:13 p.m., deputies arrested Kain A. Burthay, 30, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Sunday, 11:17 p.m., officers arrested Gerald L. Melvin, 52, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Monday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Cavelle P. Benjamin, 61, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
