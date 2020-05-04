Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., deputies arrested Tonia Rae Schmidt, 37, 1700 block of South Washington Street, in the 700 block of South Webster Street, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a legend drug, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher P. Johnson, 48, 700 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:09 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsea M. Roach, 28, 1100 block of East Wheeler Street, in the area of Dixon Road and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Deontrae Marshawn Adams, 24, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a Fulton County hold and a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Marlin Williams, 45, 2300 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Katileigh Kristin Berry, 34, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor, and assisting a criminal, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:57 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Leon Mouser, 60, 1700 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:06 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda J. Cronin, 32, unknown address, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor, possession of a legend drug, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Scott Whitehead, 30, 4900 block of East 50 North at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Timothy McBee, 62, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Biehle, 32, 800 block of East Buckley Street, in the 1300 block of South Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Bergesen, 28, 2100 block of North Webster Street, in the 600 block of East Gerhart Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Johnnie Gosha, 18, unknown address, in the 1100 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Donterious Nance, 18, Anderson, in the 1100 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled drug, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Jessie Wooden, 40, Kirklin, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Chasity I. Spencer, 39, Frankfort, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Clinton County warrant.
Saturday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Rhoton, 36, 600 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 3300 block of South Zartman Road, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested David Lemay, 26, 700 block of West Walnut Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Corey J. Williams, 42, 600 block of North Waugh Street, in the 700 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jemel Cottingham, 48, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Miller, 28, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Ohio and Monroe streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Bradley Davenport, 37, Huntington, in the area of Monroe and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, forgery, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:03 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon Jones, 39, 400 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 3:53 p.m., officers arrested Tawon Wright, 37, 200 block of Ariel Court, in the 1000 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for dealing cocaine.
Sunday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Cage, 26, Greentown, in the area of 200 East and Indiana 22, on a Madison County warrant.
Sunday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Shaelyn Pearson, 24, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 800 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for aiding, inducing or causing battery and a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested James Bailey II, 39, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Sammy E. Beeman, 27, Marion, on a Madison County warrant.
Monday, 12:47 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah R. Booze, 19, Indianapolis, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Monday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrese D. Cole, 18, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating without a license and possession of handgun without a license.
