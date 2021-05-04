Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Braedon Bandy, 21, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of South Webster Street and Park Avenue, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Glenn II, 34, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of South Webster Street and Park Avenue, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Rhiannon Quinn, 35, 2100 block of Rockford Lane, in the area of South Park and West Alto roads, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:28 a.m., deputies arrested James Kyle Pickering, 43, 1100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Jimmy Coates, 60, 400 block of Brook Street, in the 3000 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:57 a.m., officers arrested Freddy Ortiz, 46, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 2:28 a.m., officers arrested William Jones, 28, 1700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, at the same location, on charges of criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:24 a.m., officers arrested Lamondreon Warren, 30, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:32 a.m., officers arrested Jocelyn Warren, 31, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:01 a.m., deputies arrested Derek M. Hanley, 34, 2200 block of West King Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:47 p.m., deputies arrested Teresa Michelle Groves, 60, 1000 block of Brentwood Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:51 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Clay Phillips, 35, 1200 block of South Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Friday, 5:48 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Leija, 41, 1000 block of Witherspoon Drive, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:19 p.m., deputies arrested John Radtke, 38, Galveston, in the area of Oakmont Drive and Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and marijuana cultivation, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Thomas, 26, Peru, in the area of Lordeman and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested James Steven Turner, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Logan Colburn, 18, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor; and minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Wade Stark, 37, Peru, in the area of Havens Street and Indiana 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested Shana Turner, 27, 1200 block of Meadowbrook Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:17 p.m., deputies arrested Sebastian Shumaker, 22, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Boulevard Street and Reed Road, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Cody R. Weaver, 29, 1200 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Jabbar Jermaine Nolan, 36, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11 p.m., officers arrested David Till, 32, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of South Union and East Harrison streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:29 a.m., deputies arrested Keyanna Leigh King, 19, Jonesboro, in the area of Ida Drive and U.S. 31, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:14 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Sliter, 39, Greentown, in the 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:01 p.m., deputies arrested John J. Norris, 50, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Sunday, 1:46 p.m., deputies arrested Jenna B. Hughes, 36, 2400 block of Tam-O-Shanter Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:12 p.m., officers arrested Curt Beck, 34, 2900 block of Rouge Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:51 p.m., officers arrested Ceairra Young, 21, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Jerome McCaskill, 50, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 800 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., deputies arrested Greggory Scott Worthington, 37, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Spraker Street, on a warrant for attachment and a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Sunday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Randolph Teague, 46, 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, in the area of North and Jay streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Rodriguez, 40, 800 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of North Courtland Avenue and West Jefferson Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:42 p.m., deputies arrested Prudence P. Koon, 46, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jacoby Lekeith Harris, 29, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and 17th Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested Ahn Phan, 36, 2400 block of Acorn Drive, in the 3000 block of Crooked Stick Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Donald Wood, 25, Indianapolis, in the 2100 block of Longwood Drive, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Harlow, 27, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of West King and South Webster streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Carmack, 26, 1700 block of North Market Street, in the area of North Wabash Avenue and West Monroe Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested Kennie Adkins, 45, homeless, in the 600 block of West Foster Street, on a warrant for battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Monday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Abney Jr., 43, 300 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Patricia Moore, 59, Russiaville, in the area of Berkley Road and Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:22 a.m., deputies arrested Caleb Willhide, 44, 100 block of South Wildridge Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5 a.m., deputies arrested Cheyanne Tharp, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:05 a.m., deputies arrested David Rouse, 36, 1000 block of Chippewa Lane, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:55 a.m., deputies arrested Frank Guffey II, 36, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 1600 block of South Main Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2:38 a.m., officers arrested Trace Bradley, 22, 200 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 2:38 a.m., deputies arrested Sandre Jimenez, 44, Rochester, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 8:54 a.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 45, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Williams Adams, 53, 2100 block of South Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Allen, 32, 2000 block of South 975 East, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:43 a.m., deputies arrested Terance Davis II, 38, Bunker Hill, on charges of operating while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Sipes, 66, Noblesville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested George Ruble, 58, Macy, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Sunday, 7:06 p.m., officers arrested Marianne Wheetley, 53, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Randall, 40, Elkhart, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Samanta J. Lawhon, 41, South Bend, on charges of auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Michel L. Sego, 63, Tipton, on charges of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and battery.
Saturday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested Darcy L. Leiding, 58, Tipton, on charges of invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Chrystal M. Alexander, 36, Tipton, on charges of false informing, obstructing emergency medical personnel, disorderly conduct, improper refill of a legend drug prescription, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.
Monday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Tylor M. Leyk, 21, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany A. Rogers, 32, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.