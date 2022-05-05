Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Emma Galloway, 19, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:16 p.m., officers arrested Travis Sherbino, 28, 1400 block of South 200 East, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested Heather Harris, 42, Peru, in the area of Ohio and Broadway streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Tamara Word, 31, 1100 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Steven France, 39, homeless, in the area of Armstrong and Morgan streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Janet Chandler, 40, 5800 block of Peshewa Court, in the area of Alto Road and Indiana 931, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:55 a.m., officers arrested Blaine Causey, 38, 1300 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and 17th Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.