Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:10 p.m., officers arrested Charles Briley, 26, 900 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance with work release and a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Johnya Green, 21, Indianapolis, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Mackenzie Nicholson, 20, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Tammy Fettig, 50, 1100 block of North Jay Street, in the 1200 block of East Main Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation by blackmail or extortion.
Tuesday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Chapel, 56, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Taylor Street, on a warrant for two counts of petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Brown, 60, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Mulberry and Wabash streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, midnight, officers arrested Markus Martin, 45, homeless, in the area of Harrison and Jay streets, on a warrant for two counts of petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:34 a.m., officers arrested Quintin Jaime, 19, homeless, on a charge of public indecency.
Monday, 10:27 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Bookwalter, 48, 20 block of Shields Avenue, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Monday, 11:18 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Turley, 42, 20 block of Shields Avenue, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 11:56 p.m., deputies arrested Ashely Reed, 36, Bunker Hill, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Johnson, 31, 2900 block of Travis Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and attempted battery on a law enforcement officer.
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jasmine Dale, 32, unknown address, on a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 8:12 p.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 47, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and driving under the influence.
Tuesday, 9:54 p.m.,, deputies arrested Richard Randles, 58, 300 block of Harrison Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
