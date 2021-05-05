Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:05 a.m., deputies arrested Johnathan Michael Lovell, 32, Marion, in the 1400 block of East 00 North South, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:43 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey L. Hoover, 30, 400 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:37 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory S. Worthington, 37, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jammie L. Buntyn, 51, 500 block of Sundown Drive, at the HCJ, on two warrant for probation violation.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lee Seagraves, 35, 600 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a Grant County hold.
Monday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Pierre P. Joplin, 29, Chicago, in the area of Taylor and Lindsay streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Paul Craig, 51, 900 block of West Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Glen Cunningham, 50, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Monday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Yvonne Stanley, 30, 1100 block of North Forest Drive, at the HCJ, on three warrants for indirect contempt.
Tuesday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Russell McCoy, 47, 1600 block of South Main Street, in the 700 block of South Jay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Cynthia Jackson, 40, 600 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1000 block of Home Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:31 a.m., officers arrested Shyla Bergesen, 25, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Cooper Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 3:41 a.m., officers arrested Sandra Dean, 57, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, in the area of Alto Road and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested Charles Jones Jr., 53, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, in the area of East Alto and South Reed roads, on a Hamilton County warrant and charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Dymond K. Moore, 21, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:43 a.m., deputies arrested Steven E. Ewing, 40, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
