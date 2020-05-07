Arrests
Monday, 2:07 p.m., deputies arrested Ray Beets, 33, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Allison Elizabeth Spurlin, 32, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah Daniel Sheagley, 28, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:46 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Garrett Anderson, 35, 1500 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for sexual battery.
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Kamren Piel, 23, 700 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue, on a charge of hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Mario Liali, 32, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Waldmann, 37, 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1000 block of South Home Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Armstrong, 28, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 700 block of North Union Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, false informing, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Damion Swoke, 29, 900 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Gano Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for two body attachments.
Wednesday, 2:18 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Freeman III, 18, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Gary T. Hensley, 48, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 4:54 a.m., deputies arrested Trevon K. Field, 18, Indianapolis, on charges of operator never licensed and possession of a handgun without a license.
