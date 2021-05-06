Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.