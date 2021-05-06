Arrests
Tuesday, 10:41 a.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lee Buntyn, 51, 500 block of Sundown Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for parole violation.
Tuesday, 10:48 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Reed, 27, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Scott Long, 30, Peru, in the 200 block of West North Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:27 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Joe Yard, 39, homeless, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested David Lee Jackson, 31, Mishawaka, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 4:28 p.m., officers arrested Misty Galbraith, 40, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the 2100 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon A. McCall, 31, Elkhart, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Canova, 20, Lima, Ohio, in the area of East Jefferson and North Union streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Michael Sadler, 49, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:24 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Steps, 34, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of East Gano Street and North Reed Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Jaime Arnold, 60, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Cory Everhart, 44, 700 block of South Webster Street, in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 5 felonies.
Thursday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested August Mack, 40, 1300 block of South Ohio Street, in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Michael K. Leisure, 49, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.