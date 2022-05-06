Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:55 p.m., officers arrested Gentry Gittings, 43, 600 block of West Foster Street, in the 5900 block of Waubesa Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Sara White, 24, 800 block of South Clark Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:22 p.m., officers arrested Seth Davis, 27, 800 block of Clark Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Sebastian Rybolt, 28, 3600 block of North 00 East West, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 and confinement, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Shantel Droll, 27, 800 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Cassandra Pitzer, 24, unknown address, in the area of Judson and Dixon roads, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:50 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Hudson, 42, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Michael Meiser, 43, Macy, on a charge of battery.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Gabrys, 37, 6200 block of East 850 South, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:53 a.m., officers arrested Justin A. Bales, 32, Wabash, on a Howard County warrant and a Huntington County warrant.
Thursday, 10:24 a.m., deputies arrested Brian S. Miller, 31, Noblesville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:24 a.m., deputies arrested Conner A. Jones, 28, Noblesville, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 1:48 p.m., deputies arrested Dasedric D. Dowling, 47, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:54 a.m., deputies arrested Benny B. Newman, 21, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
