Arrests
Tuesday, 1:37 a.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Williamson, 25, 800 block of West Virginia Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Tuesday, 9:31 p.m., deputies arrested Asiana M. Williams, 22, 700 block of South McCann Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for body attachment and a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 6:13 p.m., officers arrested Julie Allen, 43, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 700 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Carl Miller, 24, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 5100 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Powell, 35, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the 1700 block of North Leeds Street, on a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Luke Gentry, 26, 800 block of North McCann Street, in the 700 block of North McCann Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Mandy Thibeault, 35, 100 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, unknown time, officers arrested Derrick D. Long, 39, Georgia, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested Julie K. Combs, 34, Kempton, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested Michael S. Combs, 36, Kempton, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
