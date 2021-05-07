Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Tracy Allen Jarrett, 59, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 10:46 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel L. Yager, 41, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lawrence Sense, 35, 300 block of West Foster Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Clark, 27, Elwood, in the 400 block of South and 500 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested David Todd Hale, 40, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Johnston II, 51, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Mackey, 40, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for interference with custody.
Friday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested Angela Woodard, 46, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Colin Hatton, 22, 600 block of West Broadway Street, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 33, 100 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Jacqueline Lauer, 36, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Johnson, 47, 600 block of Vanburen Avenue, Peru, on three charges of intimidation and a charge each of domestic battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 8:12 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Ree, 35, Bunker Hill, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Music, 43, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a Fulton County warrant and charge of false informing.
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Doug Hillsamer, 39, Marion, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Rannin Shuler, 25, homeless, on a court order.
Thursday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Clay Lakisha, 44, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hiles, 57, 1600 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 1:03 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel Cowgill, 30, Bunker Hill, on a charge of trespass.
Friday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Walker, 35, 44000 block of MacDill Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Derek M. Dane, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.