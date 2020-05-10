Arrests
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew R. Smith, 33, 600 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:38 a.m., deputies arrested Justin T. Woodward, 40, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 400 block of North Market Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas Jonathan Franklin, 42, Tipton, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on two warrants for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Wayne Dewayne Anderson, 57, 1500 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6:58 a.m., officers arrested Joann Smith, 19, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:03 a.m., officers arrested Hayley Workman, 32, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 300 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Noah Smith, 33, 1300 block of Imperial Drive, in the 600 block of Marsha Drive, on charges of public intoxication and hit/skip, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Michael White, 33, Oakford, in the area of Armstrong Street and Markland Avenue, on a Tipton County warrant and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a look-alike substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Jerritt Johnson, 36, 1200 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Chelsey Smith, 29, 900 block of West Monroe Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Caleb Lafovour, 34, 2100 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1200 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Elaine Gehlhusen, 35, unknown address, in the 1200 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of battery against a public safety officer, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Billy Breedwell, 31, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a North Carolina warrant.
Thursday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Biggs, 38, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 4:18 p.m., deputies arrested Marquis O. Reser, 28, Russiaville, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
