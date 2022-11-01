Arrests
Friday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Steven Greene, 32, 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Superior and Union streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Holly Pentland, 40, 1600 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:44 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Taylor Jr., 31, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Andre Peoples, 35, 1200 block of Imperial Drive, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Lasanbi Fowler, 45, homeless, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Donte Brown, 22, 1100 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:22 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Jones, 54, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Rene Aguilar, 31, 600 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, in the area of Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Shaelyn Pearson, 27, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Buckeye Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Kielbasa, 41, homeless, in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:24 p.m., officers arrested Blaine Causey, 39, 1300 block of South Locke Street, in the 400 block of Palm Lane, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Bethany Springer, 26, 700 blocck of South Locke Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Armstrong Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Christian Webb, 20, 300 block of South Main Street, in the area of Virginia and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Tashonna Robinson, 25, 800 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of Markland and Courtland avenues, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Dayten Merrell, 24, 700 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:39 p.m., officers arrested Berta Flores, 70, 1600 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:08 p.m., officers arrested Channel Hunt, 31, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Jefferson and Buckeye streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., officers arrested Brian Bowen, 38, 6900 block of North Indiana 213, in the 2400 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Gamblin III, 39, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both Level 5 felonies.
Monday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Lejraun Jones, 20, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the 1100 block of North Berkley Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.