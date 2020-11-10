Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 10:52 a.m., deputies arrested David Leroy Butler, 34, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the 800 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for confinement.
Friday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Felicia Sutton, 40, Huntington, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Lisa M. Jines, 30, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, at the Howard County Jail on a warrant for forgery.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon James Shopher, 36, Connerville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Zane Zook, 27, 200 block of Wickersham Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a warrant for criminal recklessness and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Andrew Green, 30, 6200 block of Jeff Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident and a warrant for false informing.
Monday 11:39 a.m., officers arrested Deriq Watters, 32, 900 block of Mund Drive, in the area of South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a firearm by a serious felon, a Level 4 felony.
Monday, 11:57 a.m., officers arrested Shawn Brent, 41, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, in the area of North Dixon Road and West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious felon, a Level 4 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested Aubrey Coats, 42, Tipton, in the area of West Lincoln and Berkley roads, on a Miami County warrant.
Monday, 9:06 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon Thompson, 28, 600 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Ohleyer, 25, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Browning, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Stambaugh, 29, Fairmount, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested James B. Chadwell II, 41, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested David L. Ross, 30, Logansport, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Anthwan L. Clark Jr., 27, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., deputies arrested Nicklas Bunch, 41, 1500 block of Forbes Avenue, Peru, on charges of attempted residential entry and battery.
