Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Ward, 29, 1600 bock of Tooley Court, in the area of 300 East and 00 North South, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:22 a.m., deputies arrested Abigail Maria Hammel, 22, 2800 block of North Locke Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two attachments.
Monday, 9:22 a.m., deputies arrested Alexis R. Johnson, 25, 1000 block of West Harrison Street, at the same location, on two warrants for conversion.
Monday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Raymond Leroy Bitner, 47, 700 block of South Plate Street, at the HCC, on a Miami County hold.
Monday, 9:28 a.m., deputies arrested Alex Damion Burnett, 25, Muncie, in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Deborah Lynne Viars, 54, 300 block of North Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 1:11 p.m., deputies arrested Rachelle Rene Winchester, 48, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Donna R. Cope, 34, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:54 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Joseph Myricks, 25, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Mabb, 32, 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda K. Weir, 25, 700 block of South Webster Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a Hamilton County hold and charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Paula Marie Miller, 26, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Todd Jones, 27, 600 block of North 950 East, in the area of Indiana 22 and 850 East, on a Lawrence County hold.
Tuesday, 9:38 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Lewis, 43, 600 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Taylor and Ohio streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 21, 2300 block of Westdale Court, in the 1000 block of South Delphos Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6 a.m., officers arrested Cody Pelgen, 26, 1900 block of Hogan Drive, in the 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Anderson, 48, 800 block of Springwater Road, in the 1800 block of West Madison Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Martin, 31, 1400 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Cody Scott, 30, unknown address, in the 300 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Emerson, 34, 600 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 6:43 p.m., officers arrested Donald Peretti, 38, North Judson, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce Stapleton, 20, Bunker Hill, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., officers arrested Beth A. Morris, 57, Tipton, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 4:12 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon D. Cox, 39, Orestes, on a warrant for failure to appear.
