Arrests
Tuesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor James Brod, 27, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Coty Roberts, 33, Chicago, in the 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jessie M. Wooden, 42, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Theresa Ann Mosqueda, 45, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Erica Hillman, 33, 1500 block of Rue Royal Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Kendall Johnson, 24, Lebanon, in the area of 400 East and 100 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:09 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Shepard, 35, 1100 block of North Philips Street, at the HCJ, on three warrants for court violation and two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Unger, 47, homeless, in the 900 block of Rainbow Circle, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Waters, 31, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Main Street, on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear, a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Michael McFarland, 23, 11900 block of Woodbridge Circle, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.
Wednesday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Guffey, 29, 1000 block of South Main Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Main Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Deatonne Johnson, 52, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a firearm by a violent felon, a Level 3 felony.
Thursday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Chase McGowan, 34, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
