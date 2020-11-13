Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:57 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew A. Waters, 30, Russiaville, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Brian Davis, 40, 2700 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Arlene Louise Bowman, 57, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances.
Wednesday, 5:14 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Ray France, 37, Marion, in the 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Ernest Howell Benson, 41, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Hoffer Street and Indiana 931, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 1:31 p.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 40, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Stout, 27, 4200 block of Coventry Drive, in the area of 400 South and 200 West, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Darren Jenkins, 55, 2400 block of North Jay Street, in the 200 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery G. Hyde, 30, Goshen, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:22 a.m., deputies arrested Quinton M. Doty, 25, Twelve Mile, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.