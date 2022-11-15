Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 2:29 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan B. Rostron, 50, 7900 block of West 200 North, in the area of Dixon Road and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Melody Groves, 66, 2200 block of North Ohio Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Cody Sites, 32, 700 block of East Taylor Street, in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for two counts of petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:32 a.m., officers arrested Jackie Woodard, 62, 700 block of North Union Street, in the area of Waugh and Foster streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:02 a.m., deputies arrested Chad A. Reyburn, 39, Galveston, in the area of Davis Road and 425 North, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:40 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Bowlin, 35, homeless, in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:23 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Sutherlin, 34, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 4800 block of South Dixon Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 10:42 a.m., officers arrested Deion Holman, 28, Gary, in the 2200 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Katlyn Ramer, 20, 800 block of East Broadway Street, in the 2200 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Lamey Jr., 24, Indianapolis, in the area of Reed Road and Markland Avenue, on a charge of impersonating a public servant, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested John Antoine, 54, 900 block of East Fischer Street, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:32 a.m., deputies arrested Blaine T. Causey, 39, 400 block of Palm Lane, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested John Joseph Roark, 41, 1100 block of South Jay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Lisa Armfield, 56, 6400 block of East 300 South, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Charles William Pastucha, 57, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 10400 block of West 200 North, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Goble, 56, 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 200 block of Coronada Circle, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Bertha Meyers, 33, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:24 a.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 33, homeless, in the 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:17 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Minor, 34, 800 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:17 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Smith, 45, 60 block of South Miami Street, Peru, on two charges of criminal mischief, two charges of disorderly conduct and a charge each for public intoxication and intimidation.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Boyd, 27, Bluffton, on a parole violation.
Friday, 5:25 a.m., officers arrested Miranda Townsend, 39, 3000 block of Wallick Road, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Zajuan Johnson, 32, Marion, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 5:46 p.m., officers arrested Amy Foudray, 43, Kokomo, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested James Dean, 30, 2000 block of West Matador Avenue, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Sunday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlin Chittum, 35, Bunker Hill, on a court order.
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Elzbeck, 41, Galveston, on a charge of theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.