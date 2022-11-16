Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:53 a.m., deputies arrested Daria Jean Everse, 24, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Miranda Marie Townsend, 39, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on four warrants for indirect contempt and a warrant for escape.
Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Tony J. Patrick, 33, 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:43 a.m., deputies arrested Bethany Arielle Long, 32, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ellis Loyd Russell, 35, 5200 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Talmadge Jackson, 41, unknown address, at the HCJ, on three warrants for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony E. Canales, 33, 1100 block of Korby Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Lizeth Vanessa Hicks, 27, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 8:11 p.m., deputies arrested Alaina Rice, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 10:07 p.m., deputies arrested Chystopher T. Johnson, 21, 1300 block of West Boulevard
Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Indiana Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., officers arrested Taneal Brown, 47, 1100 block of North Purdum Street, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Helms, 38, 700 block of South Goyer Road, in the 2400 block of Baxter Road, on a charge of domestic battery committed in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 7:18 p.m., officers arrested Kelsey Nix, 28, 700 block of South Goyer Road, in the 2400 block of Baxter Road, on a charge of domestic battery committed in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Tobin II, 67, homeless, in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 4:16 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Ayala, 22, 1400 block of South Wabash Street, in the area of Madison and Webster streets, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Bryan Bertheiser, 44, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Garett Sampson, 23, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on two warrants for invasion of privacy and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Nowacki, 25, Niles, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Lampp, 37, LaPorte, on a court order.
Monday, 1:13 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Hall, 35, Indianapolis, on a court order.
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Trudeau, 38, Rochester, on a court order.
Monday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Bragg, 21, homeless, on a court order.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:57 p.m., deputies arrested Kymoni L. Cheeks, 24, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan A. Weese, 32, Kokomo, on a Colorado warrant, a Fulton County warrant and a charge of auto theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.