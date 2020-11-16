Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:12 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Lee Reed, 18, 1100 block of South Cooper Street, in the 1000 block of South Cooper Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:24 p.m., deputies arrested Morgan Nicole Alumbaugh, 30, Marion, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Stanley Martinez, 57, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Breanna Christine Williams, 32, 1100 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Alexander Worland, 39, 200 block of South Forest Drive, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Cynthia Smith, 38, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the 800 block of Buckskin Court, on charges of possession of a syringe and residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Fredrick Gordon, 26, 900 block of Danbury Drive, in the 300 block of South Main Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:33 p.m., officers arrested Emily Canady, 36, 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for possession of a firearm and a warrant for misdemeanor arrest.
Saturday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Daryl Smith, 37, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, in the area of Indiana 931 and Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for dealing.
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested David Simpson, 40, Walton, in the 1500 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Martin, 29, 700 block of West State Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing.
Sunday, 6:15 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Butler, 33, Marion, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear a warrant for probation violation.
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Cooper, 34, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 2000 block of South Goyer Road, on a warrant for theft and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, false reporting, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Mark Harris, 46, 700 block of North Bell Street, in the 2000 block of South Goyer Road, on a warrant for dealing.
Sunday, 5:51 p.m., officers arrested William Cooper, 28, Indianapolis, in the 2300 block of North Locke Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Christopher France, 60, homeless, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 8:23 p.m., officers arrested Emily K. Stone, 29, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery on a family member under 14, domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, intimidation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of a dependent, criminal recklessness, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Christian M. Dickey, 29, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
