Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Napoleon Johnson, 27, 1700 block of Judson Road, in the 500 block of West Park Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:05 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Young, 32, 2000 block of West Judson Road, in the 700 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:26 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Johnson, 24, 900 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Ann Howard, 34, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Ryan Cole, 29, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph M. Bogue, 29, 400 block of East North Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Brad Allen Bowley, 51, 2800 block of Bridgestone Circle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 5:54 p.m., officers arrested Todd Hughes Jr., 19, Russiaville, in the 1800 block of Havens Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Terrill Paul Bates, 29, 200 block of North Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Friday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Dean Fuller, 28, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Daniel Herrell, 36, Galveston, in the 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, on a Miami County hold.
Friday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Kelsey E. Sinning, 32, 1500 block of South Union Street, in the 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:03 p.m., deputies arrested Jackson Joseph Maynard-Jones, 23, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a Marion County hold and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:18 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Johnson, 36, 700 block of South Leeds Street, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Janet Pressdee, 37, 1800 block of South Purdum Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for driving while suspended, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Marner, 35, 5400 block of Algonquin Trail, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested John Fitzgerald Hozey, 54, homeless, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for public nudity, a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for public intoxication and a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Marquita Williams, 32, 900 block of West Virginia Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested Jeff Alvey, 45, Elwood, in the 3800 block of East 00 North South, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:26 a.m., officers arrested Penny Ford, 58, 1200 block of North McCann Street, in the 2300 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:07 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Kenner, 22, 900 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:50 a.m., officers arrested Allan Winburn, 23, 2300 block of Willow Springs Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road, on charges of auto theft, theft-vehicle and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Thai Crume, 29, 1400 block of Maplewood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for child molest.
Sunday, 9:22 p.m., officers arrested James Howard, 39, 100 block of Wildridge Drive, in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Smith, 28, 1700 block of South Main Street, in the area of Reed and Alto roads, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Mosier, 25, 700 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, in the 300 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:59 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Harmon, 42, 1300 block of North Washington Street, in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 6:07 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Trueblood, 27, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 11:28 a.m., officers arrested Isabella Jones, 20, 36000 block of Beale Court, Peru, on a charge of trafficking with an inmate.
Saturday, 9:38 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota Foust, 27, Kokomo, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 7:40 a.m., deputies arrested Cindy Cox, 38, 2200 block of Patrick Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 4:25 a.m., deputies arrested Thomson W. Shuck, 25, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 7:36 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas J. Boyer, 61, Atlanta, on charges of domestic battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation and confinement.
