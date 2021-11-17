Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 8:44 a.m., deputies arrested Brad Allen Bowley, 51, 2800 block of Bridgestone Circle, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:08 a.m., deputies arrested Carlton D. Wilson, 52, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:13 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Alan Dewitt, 58, Muncie, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:17 a.m., deputies arrested William Richard Emry, 39, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the HCJ, on two warrants for court violation, two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for stalking.
Monday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Christina Nicole Carter, 38, 1400 block of Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 11:21 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Mitchell Raber, 41, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 12:21 p.m., deputies arrested Wendy Bradley, 39, unknown address, in the 12500 block of East 340 South, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of a scheduled substance, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:23 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Ann Howard, 34, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:08 p.m., deputies arrested Harley Rose Marie Brown, 22, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the 1500 block of East Davis Road, on an Allen County hold.
Monday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jasmine Louise Bolen, 29, 1400 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Burthay, 50, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Char-Michael Williams Jr., 26, homeless, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 12:53 a.m., officers arrested Alaina Rice, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Washington and LaFountain streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of. 15 or more, a misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Michael Adams, 46, 600 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Vincent Volpe, 40, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jayla Keys, 25, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:24 p.m., officers arrested William Jones, 29, Kokomo, on a charge of public intoxication.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Russell Fouch, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Herrell, 36, Galveston, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Lea A. Gysin, 41, 100 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Bess, 29, Windfall, on a court order.
Tuesday, 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Penny Flitcraft, 45, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
