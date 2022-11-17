Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:57 a.m., deputies arrested Jason A. Schmitt, 43, 3800 block of Oakhurst Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Glenn Dukes, 36, 1000 block of South Clark Street, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Franklin Davon Wilcox, 39, Latrob, Pennsylvania, in Greenburg, Pennsylvania, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Tuesday, 4:02 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Sutherlin, 34, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Robert Safford, 28, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick Shane Acord, 50, 1300 block of South Jay Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:13 p.m., deputies arrested Kaleb N. Nutter, 33, 400 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly D. Ewing, 57, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Paul Ewing, 58, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Austin James Vanwinkle, 25, 2600 block of Elva Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 40, homeless, in the area of Rainbow Drive, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Rehm, 32, 1000 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery committed in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Suiter, 35, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, in the 2700 block of North Delphos Street, on a Jackson County warrant, a warrant for theft and a warrant for a pretrial release violation.
Thursday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Monique Suiter, 42, 2700 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of stolen property, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Hartsch, 22, 2700 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a Pulaski County warrant.
