Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Danelle Nicole Larrison, 40, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Danielle Gallien, 25, unknown address, at the Howard County Jail, on a Tippecanoe County hold and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Darnell Peoples, 35, 1200 block of Imperial Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Joe Roberts, 45, 1800 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Adrian Seifert, 45, Peru, in the 300 block of Ariel Drive, on two warrants for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Joel Grainger, 38, 200 block of North Berkley Road, in the area of Buckskin Drive and Buckskin Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Chad Burgess, 36, Lafayette, in the 2800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 23, 2300 block of Westdale Court, in the 400 block of South Union Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
