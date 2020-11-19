Arrests
Friday, 12:51 a.m., deputies arrested Dorian Wayne Ferguson, 25, 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and a warrant for strangulation.
Friday, 7:54 a.m., deputies arrested Joe Emery Norton, 37, Marion, at the Howard County jail, on a violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Breanna Christine Williams, 32, 1100 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Erica Hillman-Barnes, 32, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Hamilton County hold.
Friday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Rhyan Ky-Lyne Ballard, 19, 600 block of North Locke Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Van James Ryan, 57, 1300 block of East State Street, in the 600 block of North Locke Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brent Allen Francis, 48, 900 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Allen McGrew, 42, Logansport, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Rommel Eugene Stigger, 48, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jared Michael Deck, 30, 1200 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Merit Peoples, 32, 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Joseph Hill, 48, Miami, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Yvonne Stanley, 29, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCC, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie M. Hollingsworth, 28, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCC, on three warrants for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 1:09 p.m., deputies arrested Cory Wright, 27, 9200 block of West 00 North South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Davion Kane, 26, 2300 block of Beauvoir Court, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested James Miracle, 76, 1500 block of East Morgan Street, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Troy Young, 37, 1700 block of Faith Road, in the 3000 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of possession of a synthetic drug, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Durrett, 39, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a misdemeanor, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Hagan Nussbaum, 23, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 40, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the area of West Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Cory Wright, 27, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Saturday, 4:36 a.m., deputies arrested Bret Taylor, 32, 2900 block of Travis Street, Peru, on charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 9:57 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Pegg, 36, 1600 block of East Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 1:25 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Walker, 35, 44000 block of Macdill Street, Peru, on a Carroll County warrant.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Walter Beavers, 64, Macy, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 33, 200 block of Adam Avenue, Peru, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Monday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Roland Munger, 63, 100 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 6:58 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Davis, 53, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of battery and intimidation.
Monday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Kathryn Landrum, 24, Kokomo, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
