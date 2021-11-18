Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Ryan Cole, 29, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., deputies arrested Antwane M. White, 25, 800 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:08 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Bishop, 39, 1600 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Heather Burns, 46, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Taylor and Lindsay streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Wednesday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested David Turner Jr., 53, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Indiana 931, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, midnight, officers arrested John Raborn, 26, 500 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Bruce Liggin Jr., 29, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Caren K. Staton, 50, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Jakob D. Crabtree, 24, Tipton, on a Madison County warrant.
Wednesday, 5:06 a.m., deputies arrested Dalton J. Bandelier, 20, Kokomo, on charges of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Megan E. Moore, 37, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:06 a.m., deputies arrested Brian L. Montgomery, 44, Hartford City, on a warrant for body attachment.
