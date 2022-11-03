Arrests
Friday, 11:48 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Lee Lanning, 44, 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 2:21 p.m. and 2:43 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Marie Cooper, 36, 700 block of West Virginia Street, at an unknown location, on two warrants for indirect contempt.
Friday, 2:47 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Drew Harrison, 34, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Friday, 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher S. Poe, 54, 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested Rodney T. Goble, 34, Greenfield, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Karla JoAnn Slagle, 50, 700 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Deangelo D. Strayhorn, 49, 1000 block of East Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Clemente, 39, Margate, Florida, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Hartley, 30, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Superior Street and Kingston Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:38 a.m., deputies arrested Aubrey J. Reed, 26, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Walnut and Union streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:08 p.m., deputies arrested Monique Rene Lundie, 40, Rochester, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on a warrant for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator.
Sunday, 1:31 a.m., deputies arrested Lucila Sommers, 37, Greentown, in the 1000 block of South Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:57 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Matthew Stafford, 35, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant for nonsupport of a dependent child.
Sunday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Jayleah Iceda St. Clair, 20, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:49 p.m., deputies arrested Mikeisha Jewell Adkins, 35, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Don Herrington Jr., 45, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:37 p.m., officers arrested Jackie Woodard, 62, 700 block of North Union Street, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Monday, 3:05 p.m., officers arrested Diane Grove, 33, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 900 block of East Dixon Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 3:09 p.m., officers arrested Hal Hughes Jr., 41, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 900 block of East Dixon Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 3:39 p.m., officers arrested Markus Martin, 46, homeless, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 2:07 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Williams, 22, Peru, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested Don Herrington Jr., 45, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the 500 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested JD Carl Jones, 35, Sharpsville, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Monday, 9:14 a.m., deputies arrested Tequila M. Stipes, 32, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
