Arrests
Tuesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Andray Lamar Thompson, 25, 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Alexander Clayton Patterson, 27, Fishers, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, between 7:55 a.m. and 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Johns Jr., 44, 700 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child and a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 1:17 p.m., officers arrested Ebony Davis, 20, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 9:17 p.m., officers arrested Xavier Weathers, 23, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Melanie Dively, 25, 700 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:28 a.m., officers arrested Travis Speicher, 34, Twelve Mile, on an unknown charge.
