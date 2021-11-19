Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Isi Frere Harmon, 40, 1300 block of North Washington Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on two warrants for domestic battery, a warrant for disorderly conduct, a warrant for public intoxication and a warrant for strangulation.
Wednesday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda J. Smith, 39, 1900 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Allen Smith, 39, 1700 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on three warrants for fraud, a warrant for burglary, a warrant for theft and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Hudson Taylor, 52, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron D. McHugh, 34, 1800 block of Timber Ridge Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Alize A. Mars, 23, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, in the area of Morgan and Armstrong streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., deputies arrested Lukas Andrew Scott, 35, 1900 block of North Morrison Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:07 p.m., deputies arrested Ivan Morales, 48, Henderson, Kentucky, in Greentown, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Ivan Scianni, 40, 600 block of James Drive, at the same location, on a chare of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Vermillion, 42, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Franklin, 56, 2500 block of Greentree Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:18 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Brandt, 25, 600 block of East Cassville Road, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:11 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Basham, 40, Danville, Illinois, in the area of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Richey Fields, 56, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:14 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Raulerson, 39, Valparaiso, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 11:37 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Coffman, 26, 2000 block of West Matador Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Wilhoite, 32, Kokomo, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 2:05 p.m., officers arrested Nichele Swygert, 29, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Wolf, 33, 200 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:57 a.m., officers arrested Sirena L. Wallace, 33, Sheridan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Lamar L. Murray, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
