Arrests
Wednesday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested Blake E. Alexander, 28, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Wednesday, 10:07 a.m., deputies arrested Ricky T. Walker, 31, 700 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Tre A. Washington, 19, Lebanon, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for fraud.
Wednesday, 11:23 a.m., deputies arrested Zephaniah D. Henson, 22, 1100 block of South Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal recklessness and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Logan Beck, 30, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Bruce Mealer, 25, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Luis Ochoa, 35, 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Richard Williams, 31, Hemlock, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel S. Davis, 21, 700 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Jason A. Smith, 41, 1200 block of North Philips Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 10:12 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Disalvo, 38, 300 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Robert Tucker, 42, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for felony arrest and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Dianna Miller, 51, Sharpsville, in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 38, 2500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Hammer, 36, 1600 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing narcotics.
Friday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Jason Boles, 50, Bunker Hill, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a Cass County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, false reporting, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Jones, 38, Alexandria, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Raulerson, 38, 70 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Eli K. Green, 20, 900 block of Rosewood Drive, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Eden Boggs, 21, 300 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Jaquale D. Eddington, 25, Kokomo, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating while intoxicated-refusal and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Lucas Piety, 42, 100 block of South Clay Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Thursday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Butler, 24, Morton, Illinois, on a Cass County warrant.
Thursday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested Justin Turner, 28, 5800 block of U.S. 31, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Steve Raber, 33, 80 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 1:25 a.m., deputies arrested Johnny Learned Jr., 20, Wabash, on an unknown warrant.
