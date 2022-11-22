Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:55 a.m., deputies arrested Natalie Joy Alcorn, 40, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:29 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Joseph Johns, 36, 100 block of Kingston Road, in the 600 block of Davis Road, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron P. Martin, 29, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Broadway Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Xavier Allen Spindler, 19, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 12:05 a.m., deputies arrested Clarence Sample, 24, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of Clark Street, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:31 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob R. Polk, 22, 7300 block of West 320 South, in the area of 400 South and 450 West, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:12 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Patrick Donnelly, 53, 1500 block of Quail Run, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested Lamondreon Jozef Warren, 31, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Devon J. Barr, 21, Toledo, Ohio, at the HCJ, on a warrant for two counts of auto theft and a warrant for corrupt business influence.
Monday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Calhoun, 47, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Seth Melchi, 23, 1800 block of South Market Street, in the area of Union and Virginia streets, on a Fulton County warrant.
