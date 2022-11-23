Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:54 p.m., officers arrested Gentry Mehling, 31, 900 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing in a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 4:24 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Petty, 45, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Erik Myers, 56, 2200 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Elva Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; ignition interlock device violation, a misdemeanor; and violation of driving conditions, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Leroy Custer, 49, Ft. Wayne, on charges of possession of stolen property, identity deception and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 12:32 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Siblisk, 41, 50 block of North Fremont Street, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Herman Kinzie, 60, 700 block of North Eel River Cemetery Road, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 11:57 a.m., officers arrested Ruth Johnson, 70 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory Garnett, 39, 39000 block of Edwards Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:09 a.m., officers arrested Tony Couch, 26, homeless, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:18 p.m., officers arrested Teresa Mossholder, 49, Amboy, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Carpenter, 45, North Manchester, on a parole violation.
Tuesday, 3:19 p.m., officers arrested Kimber Conn, 37, 6300 block of South Pipe Creek Mill Road, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation and charges of possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Paul Adams, 10 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested CD Kinzie, 48, 1500 block of East Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 6:46 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Luster, 47, 2800 block of South Peoria Drive, Peru, on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Carson, 22, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested Grant Baber, 27, 100 block of West Riverside Drive, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 1:21 a.m., deputies arrested Danny Garcia-Morazan, 22, Indianapolis, on an unknown warrant.
