Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 6:20 a.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Smith, 31, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Jo Smith, 39, 1900 block of South Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:59 a.m., deputies arrested Trevor D. Morgan, 44, 100 block of Tumbleweed Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for indirect contempt.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Joseph Battreal, 27, homeless, in the 900 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua David Briscoe, 29, unknown address, in the 900 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Tubora Uguba Brown, 44, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Thursday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Duwayne Richardson, 39, 1100 block of South Locke Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Dajuan Johnson, 51, 900 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for termination of pretrial diversion.
Thursday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Howard, 39, 100 block of Wildridge Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tyler Robbins, 28, Mitchell, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 11:10 a.m., officers arrested Robert Ruchmak, 39, Oakford, in the 2000 block of South Goyer Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:11 p.m., officers arrested Ian McKinley, 23, Marion, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:17 p.m., officers arrested Dakota Howell, 22, Peru, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Jada Anderson, 24, 2100 block of South LaFountain Street, in the area of Webster and Taylor streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Miguel Dominguez, 33, first block of Southdowns Drive, in the 3800 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:01 a.m., officers arrested Atasha Calloway, 38, Orangeburg, South Carolina, in the area of Mulberry Street and Apperson Way, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:38 p.m., officers arrested Talik Woodard, 49, 700 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Brian Dodd, 51, 2400 block of Baxter Road, in the 600 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Devon Wellington, 26, unknown address, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; theft with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Thurman Atkinson, 37, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 500 block of South Courtland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested Connor Terry, 29, Ossian, in the 600 block of West North Street, on charges of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; confinement, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Johnny Harrington, 30, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Apperson Way and Morgan Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Andrea Woods, 37, 1000 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Hayley Workman, 34, 1000 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Sarah Smith, 35, homeless, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:13 a.m., officers arrested Kindra Marshall, 29, Elkhart, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, noon, officers arrested James Phillips, 43, 1800 block of North Washington Street, in the 1800 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 12:07 a.m., officers arrested Mathew Petty, 44, 1400 block of North Apperson Way, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Janell Lee, 46, Camden, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Alexandria Cardwell, 24, 800 block of Bobtail Drive, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Ty Freels, 35, 900 block of Bobtail Drive, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Banks, 44, 900 block of Bobtail Drive, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:53 a.m., deputies arrested Devon Green, 22, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 12:39 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Buis, 50, 4600 block of Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Oliver, 24, 200 block of Columbia Street, Peru, on charges of public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany J.M. Burns, 31, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery, domestic battery in the presence of a child, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
