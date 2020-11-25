Arrests
Thursday, 8:25 a.m., deputies arrested Gavin Shively, 20, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jamal J. Smith-White, 26, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Josh Allen Smith, 31, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for indirect contempt of petition to revoke and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick Shane Acord, 48, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 3:09 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Scott Love, 33, 800 block of West Foster Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jessie M. Wooden, 41, Frankfort, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Marion Eugene McNeil, 41, 5000 block of Wea Drive, at the same location, on a hold for Michigan.
Thursday, 9:03 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse James Reason, 38, 900 block of North Main Street, in the 500 block of Salem Drive, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 9:58 p.m., deputies arrested Tony Lee Bass, 40, unknown address, in the 3400 block of East 300 South, on two warrants for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Friday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Samage Copprue, 24, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Walnut and Delphos streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Samari Copprue, 24, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Walnut and Delphos streets, on a warrant for residential entry and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:16 a.m., officers arrested Daiquan Haith, 28, Peru, in the 500 block of East Jackson Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:13 a.m., officers arrested Deshawn Coleman, 24, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1000 block of North Purdum Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 1:45 p.m., officers arrested Angela Breedlove, 49, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Clark, 49, 1700 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal confinement and a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Brad Bowley, 50, 800 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for robbery.
Saturday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Alexander, 43, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:23 p.m., officers arrested Candy McKinney, 37, Marion, in the 5500 block of 00 East West, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Sunday, 1:43 p.m., officers arrested Austin Purnell, 25, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of Alto Road and Indiana 931, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Ricardo McGhee, 31, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 2000 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Sunday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested Christa Sites, 30, 1800 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Spraker Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:07 a.m., officers arrested Brenton Nolley, 33, 1400 block of North Market Street, in the 200 block of West 50 South, on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Scoles, 42, 3100 block of Elva Drive, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Coulbern, 49, unknown address, in the area of Webster Street and Elk Drive, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Arrests
Friday, 10:26 p.m., officers arrested Skyler G. Montgomery, 18, Tipton, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Cody R. Vaughn, 32, Marion, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 11:44 a.m., officers arrested Haley L. Hochstedler, 19, Sharpsville, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 2:35 p.m., officers arrested Xen M. Pedersen, 20, Elwood, on charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief, minor possession of alcohol and theft.
