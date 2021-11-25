Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 3:12 p.m., deputies arrested Adam D. Vanhorn, 36, Tipton, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for court violation.
Monday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Markus Martin, 45, homeless, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Monday, 5:31 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Sutton Jr., 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Thomas, 38, Russiaville, in the 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, on a charge of murder, a Level 1 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested David G. Mayes, 39, Payette, Idaho, on a warrant for failure to stop after an accident.
Tuesday, 8:40 a.m., officers arrested Richard "Brock" Schuyler, 37, Tipton, on a warrant for five counts of counterfeiting and three counts of theft.
