Arrests
Friday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Mitchell Brown, 20, 400 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for armed robbery and a warrant for theft of a vehicle.
Saturday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jordan Lee McCarty, 30, 1000 block of South Waugh Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft of a vehicle.
Sunday, 9:04 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan N. Schultz, 34, 2000 block of East Carter Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for non-support of a dependent child and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Spence, 28, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested James Howard, 38, 5100 block of Clinton Drive, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on a warrant for petition to revoke and two charges of resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Alexander Copeland, 24, 900 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:27 a.m., deputies arrested Gloria Marie Helton, 63, 1200 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1600 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Castillo, 48, 4500 block of East 00 North South, in the 100 block of Pipeline Lane, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:05 a.m., deputies arrested Khristopher Lee Mello, 34, Plainfield, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:09 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Alan Porter, 57, Terre Haute, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Zakkary Vaughn, 31, 1600 block of South Union Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Tamas, 31, Monticello, in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Candice Calderon, 35, Lafayette, in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Shayden M. Massey, 20, Lafayette, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Hollis, 41, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operator never licensed.
Monday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Randal Scott, 34, 2500 block of Old Stone Road, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., officers arrested Robyn Pawlauskas, 24, 200 block of West Boulevard Street, Peru, on a violation of petition to revoke and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., officers arrested Tristan Barnes, 25, 200 block of West Boulevard Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Angela Hefner, 37, 300 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
