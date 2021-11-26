Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Richard E. McFall, 20, 2300 block of East 400 North, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Bryan Bagwell, 36, 2700 block of Center Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:29 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Keith Talbert, 33, 33, 2500 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Rex Kyle Lewis, 33, 2600 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Louise Lewis, 31, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky A. Lane, 35, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on three warrants for intimidation.
Tuesday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Donnell, 51, 1500 block of Belvedere Drive, in the area of Webster and Ricketts streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:27 p.m., officers arrested Wesley Birden, 24, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a Marion County warrant.
Tuesday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Oscar White, 43, 1100 block of Brentwood Drive, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Drive, on a Grant County warrant.
Wednesday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Heather Bray, 37, Russiaville, in the area of Indiana 931 and Indiana 26, on a Tipton County warrant.
Wednesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Martell Beason, 29, Indianapolis, in the area of Goyer Road and Boulevard Street, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Corey Gardner-Shepard, 34, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on charges of conspiracy to manufacture or deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; altered gun identification, a Level 5 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 1:58 p.m., officers arrested Robert Conley, 63, 3800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a body attachment.
Monday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Buckner, 52, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Brandy Barton, 36, 2000 block of West Matador Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested James Gilland, 41, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Marc Bray, 58, Lenexa, Kansas, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Hunter Bartel, 28, 5100 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
