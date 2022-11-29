Arrests
Thursday, 1:49 p.m., officers arrested Marcie White, 47, 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Mark Jenkins, 37, Indianapolis, in the 3800 block of South LaFountain Street, on an Elkhart County warrant and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Brian Nation, 51, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Purdum and Elm streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 42, 600 block of East Mulberry Stret, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested Donald Winchester, 49, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, in the 1000 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Jama Escalante, 44, 1000 block of Burr Oak Court, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Jeff Miller, 43, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Taylor and Purdum streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of refusal to identify while stopped for an infraction, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Rex Whisler, 49, unknown address, in the 2000 block of North Market Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Maggie Gaylor, 31, Russiaville, in the area of Elm and Purdum streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:12 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Lott, 33, 900 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Walnut and Delphos streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Donte Brown, 22, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
