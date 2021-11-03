Arrests
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Sue Madison, 35, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:43 a.m., deputies arrested Geramie Russell Young, 37, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Isaiah Armenoff, 21, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:11 p.m., deputies arrested Levi Eugene Gross, 41, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Makalia Marieann Clark, 20, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and charges of obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 10:35 p.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kirschner, 24, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 10:35 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Joe Kelly, 39, 1600 block of North Washington Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a warrant for indirect contempt and a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 2:53 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Evans, 37, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Wayne Jewell, 54, 600 block of West Walnut Street, in the 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, on a Marion County warrant.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Candace Speroff, 54, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Joshiah McNeil, 22, 1500 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of North Purdum and East Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:19 a.m., officers arrested Ronnie Baxter, 27, 5100 block of Ojiway Drive, in the area of South Delphos and East Firmin streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 7:40 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Ciavardoni, 27, Rochester, on a court order.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Carson, 40, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a body attachment.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Devonta Lemons, 25, Elkhart, on a court order.
Tuesday, 1:21 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Swavey, 38, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 11:10 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Sonnafrank, 54, Macy, on charges of domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 2:43 p.m., deputies arrested Nawaf Alrwaly, 21, Detroit, Michigan, on charges of resisting law enforcement and battery with bodily injury.
Tuesday, 6:03 p.m., officers arrested David Moore, 33, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft, and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 7:18 p.m., officers arrested William Roseberry, 48, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a California warrant.
Wednesday, 8:06 a.m., officers arrested Edward Partlow, 44, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Cody J. Parrish, 31, Jonesboro, on a warrant for failure to appear.
