Arrests
Friday, 9:47 a.m., officers arrested Richard Ewing, 57, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and East Lincoln Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:31 a.m., deputies arrested Cary Dean Young, 51, Tipton, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy J. Biehle, 34, 800 block of East Buckley Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for battery by means of a deadly weapon and a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dezmalik Cheron Cannon, 49, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Tone Maitlen, 35, 600 block of South Union Street, in the 700 block of South Webster Street, on charges of domestic battery and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3:53 a.m., deputies arrested Camden L. Thomas, 19, Plymouth, in area of 1400 East and 400 South, on charges of minor possession of alcohol, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:52 a.m., officers arrested Christian Nash, 32, 2900 block of Albright Road, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:32 a.m., deputies arrested Bruce Dion Johnson, 29, 800 block of Buckskin Court, in the 300 block of East 400 South, on a warrant for burglary.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Andre D. Miller, 24, Franklin, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 11:05 p.m., deputies arrested Tia A. Cook, 28, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:21 a.m., deputies arrested Jason M. Reed-Blaisdell, 48, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 2400 block of South 480 West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Jorge Alberto Escobedo, 40, Westfield, in the area of U.S. 31 and 400 North, on charges of reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:39 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Vonogden, 26, Russiaville, in the area of West North and North Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:28 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Adkins, 33, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the 1300 block of South Waugh Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 11:10 p.m., deputies arrested Tenea Renee O’Neal, 42, Mishawaka, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a Kosciusko County hold.
Sunday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Johnston, 44, 1200 block of South Plate Street, in the area of East Carter and South Ohio streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Garoldina Vasque, 60, unknown address, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., officers arrested Henry Jones, 56, 1000 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:26 p.m., officers arrested Cornelius Green, 33, Chicago, Illinois, in the 1200 block of South Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:02 p.m., officers arrested Buddy Mossholder Jr., 48, 800 block of South Brandon Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Dennis Miller, 55, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 9:31 a.m., officers arrested Phillip Razor, 25, Lafayette, on a warrant for battery.
Friday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Patterson, 28, 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Saturday, 1:37 a.m., officers arrested David Cunningham, 37, 10 block of North Benton Street, Peru, on charges of battery on law enforcement, intimidation on law enforcement, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 4:17 a.m., deputies arrested Cody Townsend, 24, Logansport, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Baber, 32, 300 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 9:13 p.m., officers arrested James Hann, 51, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 9:47 p.m., officers arrested Greg Rader, 54, Mexico, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Blake Turpen, 40, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 9:59 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Fox, 35, unknown address, on charges of domestic battery and driving while suspended.
Sunday, 3:03 p.m., officers arrested Tylor Cone, 22, Amboy, on charges of criminal trespass and residential entry.
Sunday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Hayden J. Scott, 18, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, minor possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Sunday, 12:58 a.m., deputies arrested Consuelo A. Luna-McKibben, 28, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Kent A. Pickering, 56, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
