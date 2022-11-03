Arrests
Monday, 12:35 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Chavez Dupree, 42, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:11 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Nick Valdez, 22, 5400 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Markland and Indiana avenues, on charges of battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested Danelle Nicole Larrison, 40, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 9:49 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus Steven Herron, 43, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested John Pete Silas, 33, 1200 block of Imperial Drive, at the HCC, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 2:51 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Sue Elpers, 29, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 3:23 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Shepard, 36, 1300 block of North Philips Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Dajon Elijah Lewis, 24, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Chad Beeman, 46, Lapel, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft of an automobile.
Tuesday, 11:39 a.m., deputies arrested Karla JoAnn Slagle, 50, 700 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Tuesday, 11:43 a.m., deputies arrested Sean Patrick Rogers, 33, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition tor revoke.
Tuesday, 11:49 a.m., deputies arrested Devin Allen Toole, 29, 1200 block of North Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., deputies arrested Jacinda Schultz, 43, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsey R. Bell, 39, 200 block of West Broadway Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Eugene Rehwinkel, 52, 2400 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:58 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Jones, 52, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Klayton Denton, 21, unknown address, in the area of Richmond and Wabash streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., deputies arrested Shynice Lorray Collins, 30, 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 200 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for body attachment and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., deputies arrested Martin Shaw Cox, 54, unknown address, in the 200 block of East Harrison Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Roberts, 45, 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 1300 block of West Lincoln Road, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Conner Michael Nutter, 18, 2900 block of Mill Street, at the same location, on child solicitation.
Tuesday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Davis, 26, Peru, in the area of Purdum Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Batchelar, 41, 2500 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Cedric Tyler, 35, Logansport, in the 1400 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:57 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Andre Brown, 23, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:07 a.m., officers arrested Mark Guynn, 60, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
