Arrests
Friday, 6:31 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Ross Brieger, 38, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:25 a.m., deputies arrested Brianna Humphries Minor, 34, 800 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Spraker Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:43 a.m., deputies arrested Javier Toto Cobaxin, 26, 600 block of Maumee Drive, in the area of Indiana 931 and Alto Road, on a Carroll County hold and charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Tra Clinton Fanroy, 45, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:11 p.m., officers arrested Michael Thomas Jr., 41, 2800 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Main and Defenbaugh streets, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Annalicia Morelock, 35, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 500 block of West Jackson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Albert Pryor, 36, 1000 block of East Laguna Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Shaniequa Blackwell, 33, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of child neglect, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Justin Gray, 23, 600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on a warrant for body attachment.
Arrests
Friday, 12:03 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Terry, 34, Rochester, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Griggs, 37, 3400 block of West Indiana 218, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested Davis Fisher, 52, North Manchester, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:47 p.m., officers arrested Deanna Melroy, 24, 400 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on two unknown charges.
Saturday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Pogue, 47, homeless, on a charge of domestic battery when the victim has a disability.
Saturday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Stacy Okonski, 32, Bunker Hill, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Breanna Gidley, 30, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Sunday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Randy Gabrys, 37, 6200 block of East 850 South, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 7:40 a.m., officers arrested Bryce Fosnow, 22, Kokomo, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Calvin Burton, 48, Walton, on a court order.
Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Wayne Stewart Jr., 49, 500 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a court order.
Tuesday, 1:33 a.m., officers arrested Keith Ewald, 42, Mishawaka, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 4:27 a.m., officers arrested Austin Wolff, 26, Sweetser, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Arrests
Saturday, 1:41 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony J. Rogers, 30, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Paul D. Powell, 40, Tipton, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 9:52 p.m., deputies arrested Sean M. Norton, 43, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 12:09 a.m., deputies arrested Debra L. Cornwell, 63, Elwood, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Bobby J.G. Burris Jr., 32, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.