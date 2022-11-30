Arrests

Friday, 6:31 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Ross Brieger, 38, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Saturday, 3:25 a.m., deputies arrested Brianna Humphries Minor, 34, 800 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Spraker Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.

Sunday, 2:43 a.m., deputies arrested Javier Toto Cobaxin, 26, 600 block of Maumee Drive, in the area of Indiana 931 and Alto Road, on a Carroll County hold and charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.

Sunday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Tra Clinton Fanroy, 45, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.

Monday, 2:11 p.m., officers arrested Michael Thomas Jr., 41, 2800 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Main and Defenbaugh streets, on a Cass County warrant.

Monday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Annalicia Morelock, 35, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 500 block of West Jackson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.

Monday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Albert Pryor, 36, 1000 block of East Laguna Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Monday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Shaniequa Blackwell, 33, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of child neglect, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.

Tuesday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Justin Gray, 23, 600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on a warrant for body attachment.

Friday, 12:03 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Terry, 34, Rochester, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.

Friday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Griggs, 37, 3400 block of West Indiana 218, on an unknown warrant.

Friday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested Davis Fisher, 52, North Manchester, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, 2:47 p.m., officers arrested Deanna Melroy, 24, 400 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on two unknown charges.

Saturday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Pogue, 47, homeless, on a charge of domestic battery when the victim has a disability.

Saturday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Stacy Okonski, 32, Bunker Hill, on a charge of domestic battery.

Sunday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Breanna Gidley, 30, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.

Sunday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Randy Gabrys, 37, 6200 block of East 850 South, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, 7:40 a.m., officers arrested Bryce Fosnow, 22, Kokomo, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.

Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Calvin Burton, 48, Walton, on a court order.

Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Wayne Stewart Jr., 49, 500 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a court order.

Tuesday, 1:33 a.m., officers arrested Keith Ewald, 42, Mishawaka, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Tuesday, 4:27 a.m., officers arrested Austin Wolff, 26, Sweetser, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, 1:41 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony J. Rogers, 30, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Paul D. Powell, 40, Tipton, on a charge of invasion of privacy.

Saturday, 9:52 p.m., deputies arrested Sean M. Norton, 43, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Monday, 12:09 a.m., deputies arrested Debra L. Cornwell, 63, Elwood, on a charge of domestic battery.

Monday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Bobby J.G. Burris Jr., 32, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

