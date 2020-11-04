Arrests
Friday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Terra Hedges, 20, 7200 block of West 00 North South, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 53, homeless, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Singleton, 36, 1800 block of North Bell Street, in the area of North Washington and West Sycamore streets, on charges of driving while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested John Hozey, 53, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 700 block of South Diamond Street, on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Elise Ferris, 28, 1600 block of South Webster Street, in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Skylar Voiles, 19, 6400 block of West 90 South, in the 1200 block of East Carter Street, on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:25 a.m., officers arrested Zackary Pennington, 24, 2300 block of North Washington Street, in the area of North Ohio and East Morgan streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 6:55 a.m., officers arrested Glendon Griffith, 30, unknown address, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:02 p.m., officers arrested William Grimm, 69, 1700 block of Osage Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 9:59 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Moore, 48, 200 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, operating without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:22 a.m., officers arrested Tawnya Coatie, 44, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Alto Road and Indiana 931, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:20 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer West, 41, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Gano Street and North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:16 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Messer, 27, 600 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery and a warrant for leaving the scene of a crime.
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Clinton, 26, Temple, Georgia, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested James Bailey, 20, Carrollton, Georgia, in the area of Boulevard Street and Indiana 931, on charges of public intoxication and minor possession of alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:17 a.m., officers arrested Maxwell Wolner, 35, 500 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:31 a.m., officers arrested Levi Wolfe, 26, 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:45 a.m., officers arrested Sherman Washington, 23, unknown address, in the area of Lincoln and Berkley roads, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Clingaman, 50, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Broadway and East Locke streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Ridgeway, 54, Oakford, in Oakford, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Jernell Brown, 33, unknown address, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Michael Caplinger, 32, South Bend, at an unknown location, on a warrant for violation of probation and charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Robert Tucker, 42, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of West Monroe and North Washington streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.