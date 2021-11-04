Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Darnell Perkins, 30, 1500 block of Imperial Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for court violation.
Tuesday, 12:42 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Charles Fenton, 30, 1300 block of North Leeds Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Ryan Cole, 29, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla R. Clingaman, 25, 800 block of North Main Street, in the area of Alto Road and Webster Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Russell Fouch, 28, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on a Miami County warrant.
Wednesday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon McPeek, 29, 1100 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Main and Monroe streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Tydre Sutherland, 23, 800 block of West Rainbow Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and communication intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Megan R. Pete, 34, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
