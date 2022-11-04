Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Dreyton N. Cameron, 24, 700 block of South McCann Street, in the 100 block of North Delphos Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Kaylie N. Salazar, 34, 1600 block of West North Street, in the 1500 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:04 p.m., deputies arrested Maxwell D. Wolner, 37, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Sycamore Street and Devonshire Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Alan Olivarez, 56, 2100 block of North 300 West, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Brian Brumley, 37, 4400 block of South 00 East West, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Theo Thomas, 36, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 700 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Dively, 38, 1100 block of West Havens Street, in the 1100 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 8:53 p.m., deputies arrested Tobias Tristan Reed, 19, 4800 block of West 250 South, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Pickard, 36, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 800 block of West State Street, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Lee Bowlin, 36, 1000 block of North Jay Street, in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street, on a warrant for a court violation.
Wednesday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Dominique Turner, 21, unknown address, in the area of Leeds and Jackson streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Adrian Shrum, 23, 2200 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Heather Lynch, 49, 2500 block of Willow Court, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:19 p.m. and 2:26 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Best, 32, 1000 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance with work release, a warrant for violation of in-home detention and a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested John Roark, 51, 1100 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Thursday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Terry Miller, 53, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Sean Chandler, 28, 1000 block of Wildwood Street, in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.