Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Seth Waldmann, 37, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for pointing a firearm, a warrant for battery by means of a deadly weapon, a warrant for intimidation were defendant draws a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 24, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Cheyse Auston Swain, 29, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Curtis Stanley, 61, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the 600 block of West Woodland Avenue, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:26 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Gregory, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Tyrone Cannon, 48, 1000 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 6:24 p.m., officers arrested Mary Moore, 69, 2600 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation through extortion or blackmail, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Cooper, 24, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the 2900 block of Albright Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a police radio, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:08 a.m., officers arrested Rochelle Young, 20, Indianapolis, in the area of Delphos and Taylor streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., officers arrested Sherry Cunningham, 53, 30 block of Van Buren Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 1:40 p.m., officers arrested Abigail Grandstaff, 27, 800 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 6:20 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Wood, 30, 3300 block of South Indiana 19, Peru, on a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Jimmy Fisher, 36, Converse, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Lees, 40, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Thursday, 12:22 a.m., deputies arrested Nichole Wilder, 35, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Hunter Campbell, 26, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation, a warrant for violation of petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Vanessa Skaggs, 27, Silver Lake, on a charge of obstruction of justice.
Thursday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Shaela Putnam, 31, 44000 block of Macdill Court, Peru, on charges of resisting a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, battery on a law enforcement officer and residential entry.
