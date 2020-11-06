Arrests
Monday, 9:11 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony L. Tutela, 23, 1200 block of Canterview Way, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jared Michael Deck, 30, 300 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1200 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:53 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Nicholas Record, 32, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Monday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Wendy Bradley, 37, 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:10 a.m., deputies arrested Kevonte T. Tyler, 22, 1400 block of Tam O’Shanter Drive, at the HCJ, on two warrants for attempted murder, a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a warrant for criminal recklessness, a warrant for carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction, a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:47 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Shane Sisk, 34, 2100 block of North Ohio Street, at the HCJ, on a violation of pre-trial release and a bond revocation.
Tuesday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested Marquis O. Reser, 28, 2900 block of South 1050 West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m., deputies arrested Randall Dewayne Prather, 41, 1400 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 100 block of West Elm Street, on a Clark County hold.
Tuesday, 10:11 a.m., officers arrested Colton Hieatt, 26, Alexandria, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on three Madison County warrants and a Delaware County warrant.
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., deputies arrested Amie Nichole Hall, 34, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:21 p.m., deputies arrested Hubert Tabor, 50, 1400 block of East Madison Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear, two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Kyrstin Duke, 21, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., officers arrested Dewayne Perrigen, 31, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 2100 block of North Main Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Dewitt, 40, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, on Miami County warrant.
Wednesday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Tonya Rowe, 43, 5800 block of Princeton Drive, in the 500 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Mason Morgan, 18, 2600 block of East Center Road, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Keegan Chester, 28, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Sycamore and Union streets, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Darryl Hensley Jr., 32, 1000 block of Wabesa Court, in the area of West Park Avenue and South Brandon Street, on charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jazmin Betancort, 22, 2300 block of Rouge Drive, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested Isiah Larimore, 20, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, in the 2300 block of South Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 10:30 a.m., officers arrested Anthony J. Hall, 34, 70 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Monday, noon, officers arrested Amie Hall, 34, 70 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Monday, 12:18 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Mutch, 31, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Kelly Armfield, 58, Kokomo, on a court order.
Monday, 1:18 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Hanby, 29, 400 block of Monroe Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Tuesday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Debra Wix, 48, 2700 block of West Old Stone Road, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Kalob Ross, 23, LaFountaine, on a Huntington County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 10:04 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Willis, 25, 2000 block of West Matador Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and dealing marijuana.
Wednesday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Blessings Stott, 20, Elkhart, on a violation of community corrections and a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Delong, 38, Logansport, was booked into the Cass County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Duncan, 22, homeless, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 6:38 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Shockey, 59, 17 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and dealing methamphetamine.
Arrests
Wednesday, 6:11 p.m., deputies arrested Rachel C. Brickley, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
