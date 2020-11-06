Howard County

Arrests

Wednesday, 8:50 a.m., deputies arrested Clint Joseph Davis, 36, Goldsmith, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear. 

Wednesday, 9:36 a.m., deputies arrested James Arthur McGee, 53, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke. 

Wednesday, 9:54 a.m., deputies arrested Noah Daniel Hartwell, 20, 100 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1600 block of South Market Street, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Keegan M. Chester, 28, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of marijuana cultivation and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

Wednesday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Christine E. Vaile, 41, Sun City, Arizona, in the 800 block of South Webster Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

Wednesday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested John Lee Singer, 37, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke. 

Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Allen Nicols, 37, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance. 

Wednesday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Jay Bussey, 33, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear. 

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Prasadey L. Chism, 30, Carmel, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more with a prior conviction. 

Wednesday, 1:27 p.m., deputies arrested Rodger Allen Wisehart, 40, Russiaville, unknown location, on a warrant for non-compliance. 

Thursday, 6:43 p.m., officers arrested Derek Parvin, 29, 1500 block of Rue Royale Court, in the 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, on an unknown warrant. 

Thursday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Best, 30, 1900 block of St. Charles Court, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a precursor, a Level 6 felony, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

Friday, 4:12 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Good, 36, 200 block of South 300 West, in the 900 block of East Spraker Street, on a Colorado warrant. 

Friday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Tart, 35, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. 

Miami County

Arrests

Thursday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Dewitt, 40, Kokomo, on a body attachment. 

Thursday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Shively, 40, Kokomo, on a body attachment. 

Thursday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Terri Timko, 39, 900 block of West Main Street, Peru, on charges of reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. 

Thursday, 9:08 p.m., deputies arrested Marica Hayden, 46, Greenwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal. 

Friday, 5:15 a.m., officers arrested Lance Shotts, 31, 60 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. 

