Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Darnell Peoples, 35, 1200 block of Imperial Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:03 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke Adelle Cooper, 25, 500 block of South 400 East, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Isaiah James Barbary, 38, 1300 block of East Taylor Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Janet Faye Pressdee 38, 3700 block of East 200 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:34 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Aaron Offutt, 49, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Seth Doug Harris, 33, 1400 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested John James Cass, 56, Lagrange, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 8:12 p.m., deputies arrested Rodney S. Ashbrook, 55, 800 block of South Brandon Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested Dustie Jackson-Roark, 44, 1100 block of South Jay Street, in Converse, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Friday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Edward Sommers, 67, 2400 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Camree Banks, 24, Indianapolis, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Corey Gardner-Shepard, 35, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Smith Road and Webster Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Darneil Kinney, 38, 900 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:11p.m., officers arrested Anthony Canales Alvarado, 33, 1500 block of North Wabash Street, in the area of Market and Monroe streets, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony; manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:19 p.m., officers arrested Jhenrry Arias Valldares, 25, unknown address, in the area of Market and Monroe streets, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony; manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested Alejjandro Lopez-Mendez, 40, unknown address, in the area of Market and Monroe streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested Rachel Scott, 43, Frankfort, in the area of Broadway Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Shautee Franklin, 43, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1500 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Sukhjinder Singh, 38, 3100 block of Spring Water Court, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Torreay L. Harris, 28, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:32 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce M. Whetzell II, 44, Hemlock, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:49 p.m., deputies arrested Emilie E. Skaggs, 25, Sharpsville, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 9:51 p.m., deputies arrested Conner S. Burger, 25, Sharpsville, on charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 8:56 p.m., deputies arrested Francisca P. Diaz, 27, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
