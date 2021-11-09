Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 11:05 a.m., officers arrested Lawrence Fletcher, 49, 300 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 1:23 p.m., deputies arrested Russell Levi Fouch, 28, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested Mario Tamayo, 26, homeless, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Bradly Joseph Wohlford, 23, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Shane Cox, 28, Elkhart, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Carolyn Pruden, 21, Morocco, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Kayley Scott, 33, Tipton, in the area of Reed and Lincoln roads, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:51 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Guest-Hively, 35, 300 block of West Taylor Street, in the 700 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:32 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Thom Connolly, 52, Greentown, in the 3300 block of East 100 South, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Jones, 29, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:54 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Frank Ponte, 46, Peru, in the 400 block of East 100 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:44 a.m., officers arrested Barry Owens Jr., 42, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Delphos and Firmin streets, on charges of battery against an officer, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:33 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan P. Alexander, 46, Sharpsville, in the 400 block of South 100 West, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:35 p.m., officers arrested Tracy Jarrett, 59, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the 1000 block of East Spraker Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Katrina Bray, 43, 2300 block of Pinehurst Lane, in the 1200 block of South Reed Road, on charges of neglect of a dependent and operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Dwayne Harris, 54, 900 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:37 a.m., officers arrested Akayla McClatchey, 29, 2800 block of Bagley Drive, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Plate Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Steps, 36, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Reed Road and Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:24 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Tyrone, Johnson, 34, 1300 block of West Boulevard Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for intimidation, a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for obstruction of justice.
Sunday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Hutcheson, 29, 900 block of Danbury Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Adidas Mayfield, 21, 1200 block of East Murden Street, in the 1000 block of East Elm Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Felipe Rangel, 26, 600 block of West Morgan Street, in the 1000 block of East Elm Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Stacey Roberson, 53, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 800 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:37 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Parvin, 49, homeless, in the 200 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Jamaine Cannon Jr., 43, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Jose Herrera, 48, 1200 block of East Murden Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Gabrielle Lynch, 19, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Ohio and Monroe streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested Taneasha Simms, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Derrick Moore, 49, 700 block of Maumee Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Katrina Simmons, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Jason Cline, 47, 4400 block of North 150 West, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Pitman, 35, 30 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and three unknown charges.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Hillsamer, 40, Marion, on three unknown charges.
Friday, 2:20 p.m., officers arrested Steven Dewey, 42, 400 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Leo Auth III, 61, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Stout, 45, Star City, on a warrant for violation of petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested James Moss, 49, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:59 p.m., officers arrested Charles Jackson, 43, 200 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Saturday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Richard King, 43, 700 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Saturday, 5:48 p.m., officers arrested David Jones, 37, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic, possession of methamphetamine and dealing a narcotic.
Saturday, 10:41 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Whitney, 34, 1900 block of George Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of a look-a-like substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 9:22 a.m., deputies arrested Scott A. Reynolds, 47, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11 p.m., officers arrested George M. Edwards, 37, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and failure to stop after an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.